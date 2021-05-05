ENTERTAINMENT

Corona Third Wave: The third wave of Corona will also come, scientific advisor warns

Avatar


Right now the second blacksmith of Corona has wreaked havoc across the country, but now the third wave of Corona will also come. No one can stop it. However, when it will come and how it will effect, it is difficult to say right now. But, one has to be ready for it. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government K.K. Vijay Raghavan has given this warning.

Raghavan said that new variants of Corona are coming out. They have increased the pace of infection. The vaccine will also need to be updated to deal with Corona’s new strain.

According to Raghavan, the vaccine is successful against the current variant of Corona. New variants of Corona will emerge worldwide including India. All the scientists are preparing to counter these different varieties.

The Principal Scientific Advisor to the government said that due to the way the virus is growing, the third wave is inevitable. But when and on what scale it will come, it is difficult to say anything about it.

Related Items:

Most Popular

29
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top