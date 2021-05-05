Corona Third Wave: The third wave of Corona will also come, scientific advisor warns



Right now the second blacksmith of Corona has wreaked havoc across the country, but now the third wave of Corona will also come. No one can stop it. However, when it will come and how it will effect, it is difficult to say right now. But, one has to be ready for it. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government K.K. Vijay Raghavan has given this warning.

Raghavan said that new variants of Corona are coming out. They have increased the pace of infection. The vaccine will also need to be updated to deal with Corona’s new strain.

According to Raghavan, the vaccine is successful against the current variant of Corona. New variants of Corona will emerge worldwide including India. All the scientists are preparing to counter these different varieties.

The Principal Scientific Advisor to the government said that due to the way the virus is growing, the third wave is inevitable. But when and on what scale it will come, it is difficult to say anything about it.