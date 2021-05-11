ENTERTAINMENT

Corona Update: Diabetes complaints may increase with treatment of Corona, cause known

Due to the changing symptoms of corona, the dosage of medicines is changing and steroids are also being given. However, The side effects of this steroid are the same. Which is often proving fatal for diabetic patients undergoing corona treatment. According to the doctors, People who do not have diabetes, They are more likely to develop diabetes by giving steroids after being corona positive.

As diabetes progresses, Complications increase and the patient has to be admitted to the ICU. The steroid gives many good results in corona but its side effects are minimal as well. The main thing is that people who do not have diabetes, He begins to develop diabetes after being given steroids after being corona positive. Fullness increases when diabetes increases. The patient faces a situation where he has to be admitted to the ACU.

The patient’s immune system is weakened mainly by the corona and steroids also weaken the immune system. Giving steroids increases the level of sugar and leads to another disease in the body which is currently the only guideline given by the government to use steroids. As it is.

In which steroids should be given according to the weight of the patient. Without this, When a patient is admitted for treatment of corona, So steroids should be given only after diabetes is reported.

many times, Home-grown patients taking their medications including steroids, Which can have serious consequences. People should try to live in a worry-free environment with less trace of medicines in their daily lives.

Not only do steroids actually work in Corona, Rather they should also be used with caution by doctors so that the body can take home other diseases.

