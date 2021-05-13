ENTERTAINMENT

Corona Update: The third wave of corona can be dangerous for children, so take special care

The corona virus is spreading rapidly and many people in India have been affected by the second wave but children will be most affected by the third wave of corona.


Children will be affected by the third wave of corona virus
Experts say that children will be affected by this
Corona vaccine will be available for children as well

Experts say that the third wave of Corona will prey on children. It is important to be very careful in how you take care of your children.

Why are children at risk?
Experts believe that if there is a third wave of corona, then children will be exposed to the virus, because adults who have a third wave will have received the corona vaccine. Children will be affected because no vaccine has been developed yet.


Why are children not being vaccinated?
It is tested before any vaccine is given and the vaccine that has been developed so far has only been tested on people over 16 years of age. That is why the WHO has advised children not to get this vaccine. However, testing of pediatric vaccines has increased due to the increasing number of infections in children.

How to save children from the third wave of Corona
It is very important to have strong immunity to prevent any virus. If the body has high immunity, you will also have fewer diseases. Feed children healthy food to protect them from corona. Drink plenty of fruits, fruits and fruit juices. Tell the children to sit in the sun and get into the habit of eating and drinking. No virus can harm you much if you have good habits. Try to increase the immunity of children as much as possible.

