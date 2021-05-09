Corona Vaccinaton: Are Corona Vaccines Safe for Pregnant Women?

All the questions about the vaccine are roaming in the minds of people all over the country. In such a situation, today you are telling the answers to some questions.

Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), no such evidence has been found so far, which can be said that the vaccine of Kovid-19 is dangerous for pregnant women. In such a situation, if a pregnant woman is healthy, then she can get vaccinated.

Such people should not get vaccinated

According to the WHO, people who are suffering from severe allergic problems should consult their doctor before getting vaccinated. If you are currently infected with Corona, then you should not get vaccinated right now.