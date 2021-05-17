ENTERTAINMENT

Corona Vaccine: Amitabh Bachchan takes second dose of Corona vaccine, with special joke

The second wave of Corona has shaken many areas. Many actors came to Corona positive in Bollywood. Some of them said goodbye to this world, some overcame the corona and returned home safely. Against this backdrop, Big B Amitabh Bachchan took a second dose of Corona vaccine today. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took his second dose of Corona vaccine a few days ago. Then now Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photo after taking the second dose. (Amitabh Bachchan took second dose of Corona vaccine)


He is seen wearing a mask in a photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan after taking a second dose of Corona vaccine. Also, it shows that he is taking full care. Amitabh shared this photo and tried to make fun of him. He shared the photo and wrote, sorry sorry it was very bad.


Last year corona positive

Amitabh Bachchan was infected with Corona last year. Along with him, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan were also infected with Corona. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were rushed to the hospital after coming to Corona test positive. At that time, Amitabh’s supporters worshiped in the temple. After his liberation from Corona, Amitabh thanked all the fans and appealed to them to follow the rules of Corona.


‘Return the donation of Amitabh Bachchan’

The Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGPC) has received a donation of Rs 2 crore from Amitabh Bachchan, adding to the controversy among the Sikhs. Various Sikh organizations, including the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGPC), have demanded that Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa apologize to the Sikh community and immediately withdraw the donation taken by Amitabh Bachchan, otherwise be prepared to take action. . It also said that it would have to face the anger of the Sikh community.

