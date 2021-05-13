Corona Vaccine: For 2 to 18 year olds, DGCI approved vaccine for testing

India, which is struggling with the second wave of Corona, has now started the exercise to save the children from the third wave. Amidst the havoc of Corona, it is being said that most children will be affected in its third wave. This concern is also exacerbated by the fact that not a single vaccine is available for children in the country so far. However, there is news of relief now that the vaccine will soon be available for children in India, as its vaccine testing has been approved. The Drug Controller General of India on Thursday approved Bharat Biotech for the second and third phase trials of covicin vaccine for children between the ages of 2 to 18 years.





The committee of experts on Tuesday recommended a clinical trial for the second / third phase of Kovid-19 vaccine covariance of Bharat Biotech for the age group 2–18. The test is conducted at various locations including AIIMS in Delhi and Patna and the Medical Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur. Bharat Biotech will test it with 525 healthy volunteers.

Bharat Biotech applied for approval for the second / third phase of testing of its covarian vaccine. This was discussed by the Kovid-19 Subject Matter Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday.



After detailed discussion on the company’s application, the committee recommended approving the proposed second / third stage test. Until now, the vaccine has been available only to people over the age of 18 in the country. Kovsin of Bharat Biotech and Kovishield of Serum Institute are carrying out vaccination campaigns in the country. It is believed that the vaccine will also be available in the country for children before the third wave of corona.



Corona Graph in the country

The total number of infections in the country has increased to 2,37,03,665 in the country after 3,62,727 new cases of corona were reported in a single day. After the death of 4,120 people due to corona virus infection, the death toll has increased to 2,58,317.