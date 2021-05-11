Corona Vacine will be vaccinated in the age group of 12 to 15 years in the US, soon it will be the turn of 2 to 11 years old children.

US Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) on Monday १२ From १५ Approved Pfizer-Bioentech Corona Vaccine for Year-Old Children. till now १६ Children over the age have been given this vaccine. Canada previously approved this first pediatric vaccine. It is the first country in the world to do so. Efforts to bring normal life back on track are a major relief for millions of American families. It is believed that १२ And १५ Vaccination of children under the age of one year will pave the way for the opening of a large number of schools and summer camps in the United States.

CDC committee will now review the data

. in present, An advisory committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will review the vaccine test data. After that १२ From १५ Children in the middle of the year will be advised to vaccinate.

It is believed that the CDC committee will also approve vaccination of children. Theoretically, Only then will children be vaccinated in America.

Clinical trials have shown that children can be given vaccine supplements in the same way as adults.

Vaccine in clinical trials 100% Proved to be effective

During a clinical trial, Pfizer-Bioentec १२ And १५ Middle aged Is 2,260 Gave two doses of vaccine to children, Or given placebo at intervals of three weeks.

A placebo dose means a dose that is not a vaccine., But the one who is given this dose is called the actual vaccine.

Researchers during this period of symptomatic corona १। Get cases, But all these cases were about children with placebo shorts.

This test showed that the vaccine in the case of symptomatic corona 100% Is effective.

Vaccine Approx 20% Children had fever, while 16- From 25-Year old children 17% Had fever.

Pfizer senior vice president, Dr. According to bill gruber, The fact that young people have high fever is similar to previous tests.

१६ From २५ Compared to people under the age of १२ From १५ Children under the age of 3 had better immune responses.

Many parents do not ask their children to vaccinate

A few days ago, In a survey by Ipsos, More than half of parents said they would vaccinate their children when the vaccine was approved. It is believed that a large number of American parents will be reluctant to vaccinate their children.

on September, company २ From 1 1 Node for year olds

Will take , Pfizer-Bioentec Vaccine Trial ५ Since march 1 1 Started for the children of the year. Also in April it २ From ५ Started vaccine testing for year olds. Both companies believe that the test results will be good. So in september २ From 1 1 Decided to apply for approval of the corona vaccine for older children.

६ Since one month २ Trial for children up to the year

Pfizer-BioNtech 6 Since one month २ Is going to start a vaccine trial for children up to the year. If the test is successful and if they are approved, So the Corona vaccine will be available for the first time in the world to newborns and the elderly.