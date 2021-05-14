ENTERTAINMENT

Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country, the highest virus havoc in these 5 states

Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country, a slight increase was recorded in the daily case in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, 3 lakh 62 thousand 727 new patients were identified, 3 lakh 52 thousand 181 were cured, 4,120 died in the country on the previous day. This is the second consecutive day, when more than 4 thousand people have lost their lives due to Corona.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, the country has been affected by the corona epidemic so far, 2 crore 37 lakh 3 thousand 665 people have come, so far a total of 1.97 lakh 34 thousand 823 people have been cured of this virus infection. Over the last few days, on an average more than 3 lakh people are recovering. Right now 37 lakh 10 thousand 525 people are undergoing treatment.

About 54% of the country’s active cases are in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with the highest number of 561347 in Maharashtra on May 11, followed by 587472 in Karnataka, 424309 in Kerala, 216057 in Uttar Pradesh and 205730 in Rajasthan. .


More than 16.03 crore people of Corona have been infected with the Corona virus so far in the world, out of which more than 33.31 lakh people have died, while 13.90 crore people have beaten the corona. Currently, 1.89 crore people are undergoing treatment. Of these, 1.88 crore people have mild symptoms of corona and the condition of 1.06 lakh people remains serious.

