Corona Virus: Why corona positive people are having heart attack, truth revealed

The second wave of corona virus has exposed the health systems, new corona positive people are not even getting place in the hospitals. Although health experts say that more than 80 percent of the people do not need hospitalization, such people are recovering only with the help of teleconsultation while staying in home isolation.

But corona has scared people, there have been many cases in which corona patients are dying of heart attack, besides after-effects like heart damage.



A recent Oxford Journal study has revealed that about 50 percent of people with severe coronas have heart damage after months of recovery, so the corrected patient should keep checking their heart rate if you Negligence can threaten life.



Experts say that after Kovid-19, if you have chest pain, then do a checkup.