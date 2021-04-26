Corona Warrior: Gurmeet Chaudhary takes big decision to fight Corona, 1000-bed hospitals are opening in these 2 cities – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Well-known TV actor Gurmeet Chaudhary could be very energetic lately on his social media account. The place lately he always shares numerous details about Corona along with his followers. The actor has been posting on his social media for a number of days that even the corona contaminated persons are having problem in getting therapy. The actor wrote in a current publish that there’s anger round oxygen, hospital beds and therapy. They wish to do one thing for them, however they’re helpless. The place Sonu Sood can be working constantly for the sufferers of Corona. So now Gurmeet Chaudhary considered taking a giant step for it.

Sure, the actor has not too long ago shared a giant information on his social media. On this information, the actor has stated that he’s getting ready to open a hospital for the frequent individuals very quickly. Which is able to assist many individuals. Gurmeet has stated that he’s going to make his debut from Patna, Bihar and Lucknow. After watching this publish of Gurmeet, the followers are very keen on him.

The actor wrote in his particular publish, “I’ve determined that I’ll open a really fashionable hospital with 1000 beds for the frequent individuals in Patna and Lucknow. Which is able to later be prolonged to different cities. Simply hold my love, blessings and all with me. I’ll share extra info with you quickly.

Just a few days in the past Gurmeet Chaudhary talked about on social media that he needs to do that work. “I want I may open a charitable hospital with 10 thousand beds in 10 completely different cities.” So the following day of this publish, Gurmeet shared this joyful information along with his followers.