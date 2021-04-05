Corona’s havoc on the set of Ram Setu, 45 Junior Artists Positive, shooting of Tali Akshay’s film – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Corona's havoc on the set of Ram Setu, 45 Junior Artists Positive, shooting of Tali Akshay's film

Corona's havoc on the set of Ram Setu, 45 Junior Artists Positive, shooting of Tali Akshay's film

Actor Akshay Kumar had reported his corona positive on Sunday. Now it is reported that 45 people have been found infected with corona on the set of their film Ram Setu. All are in Quarantine right now. Such a large number of people of the set being found corona positive can cause trouble for the film. According to the report, on Monday 5 April 100 people were about to start their work on the set of Ram Setu. All of them were joining the film set in Mud Island. Before joining the film, the Corona test report showed 45 junior artists being corona positive, after which they were placed in the quarantine. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey said- ‘Ram Setu’s team is taking full care. It is unfortunate that 45 people of Junior Artists Association have been found corona positive. They are all in Quarantine ‘.

After 45 junior artists including Akshay were Kovid-19 positive, the shooting of the film on Monday has been postponed. The Times of India quoted the source as saying that now the shooting of the film will start only after 13-14 days. It is known that Akshay Kumar was shooting for Ram Setu in Mud Island before being found corona positive. He had no symptoms before the test and was fit. The source also said- ‘Corona is tested a few days before shooting as a precaution.

Those who do not pass the corona test are kept Isolated, but the makers of Ram Setu also give them money. The unit of the film is so cautious that if a person is not well, then they are kept separate in the arrangement made by the unit. PPE kits will be found in large numbers on the set of Ram Setu. Since the first day of shooting of Ram Sethu, more than one lakh rupees have been spent on Corona’s tests and isolations’. Explaining about Akshay Kumar, the source further said – ‘Akshay has done his test many times and he is very cautious about the safety protocol. But it seems that in its second wave, the corona virus is sitting with a plan to bring turmoil in everyone’s life.

