Corona’s shadow on IPL, after Akshar Patel, now RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal gets infected – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Now only a few days are left for the IPL 2021 to begin. On the other hand, Corona cases are also increasing steadily. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal has become Corona positive. The 20-year-old pedicel has been separated from the RCB squad. He has been sent on segregation. The team is in Chennai, where they will face Mumbai Indians on 9 April in the inaugural match. On Saturday, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Akshar Patel was found to be Corona positive. And now Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered a setback. Devdutt Padikkal, running in the form, is in the grip of Corona.

Earlier, Nitish Rana of KKR was found positive, although now he has joined the team after coming negative. The world’s most breathtaking T20 league will be played in six cities of India this time. The current season will begin with the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 9 April in Chennai. On the other hand, the cases of Kovid-19 in Mumbai are increasing rapidly. 10 employees of Wankhede Stadium and six members associated with competition management have been found positive with this deadly virus.

Devdutt Padikkal of Karnataka performed brilliantly this time in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Padikkal scored 737 runs in 7 matches at an average of 147.4, including four centuries and three half-centuries. However, his team Karnataka had to face defeat in the semi-finals. He was the highest run-scorer after Prithvi Shaw.