Coronation Street star Rula Lenska explores her royal legacy on a DNA journey

Coronation Street star Rula Lenska found out more about her royal legacy via the ITV show DNA Journey.

DNA Journey returns tonight as celebrity friends learn more about their family legacy. Coronation Street stars Rula Lenska and Maureen Lippman join the show to find out where they really came from.

When Maureen travels to Hull in search of her family’s history, she learns that she is a descendant of immigrants. His great-grandfather, great-grandfather, great-grandfather came to Britain from Poland.

A surprising coincidence, Poland is where Rula’s family is originally from. His family belonged to Polish royalty centuries ago and Rula is still classified as a countess today. Rula and Maureen both found…