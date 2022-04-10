Coronation Street star Simon Gregson reportedly questioned by police after Toby Carvey incident

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson was reportedly questioned by police after an incident at a Toby Karvy pub near Entry Racecourse. picture obtained by The Sunday Mirror The actor is shown talking to officers at the Grand National Course on Entry Ladies Day on Friday, April 8.

Police confirmed yesterday that they were investigating an alleged “quarrel” between two men at The Rocking Horse, a Toby Carvery, on Friday night. A source told the website: “There was a bust and the bouncers kicked him out – they slammed him to the ground before the police arrived. He was taken to the police van and talked for a while. It’s all very messy. Was.”

A few hours ago, the much-loved star, who earned £150,000 a year playing the role of Steve McDonald in the ITV soap,…