Coronation Street’s Maureen Lippman opens up on living with Rula Lenska ‘The Odd Couple’. TV and Radio

Co-host Alex wanted more details and cheered Maureen on, saying: “Come on, Maureen, you tell us, what Rula liked to be with, go.”

Looking back, Maureen said: “Because I came to Manchester with a lemon squeezer, the bus, and some shoes, and cotton, was in my flat with gauze, with lampshades, carpets, pillows filled with lavender, that curtains. Brought everything.”

Alex and Jermaine laughed as the 75-year-old actress continued to catalog items digitally.

Maureen described: “We had to take him to the flat with the porter’s trolley.