Coronavirus: advice of government panel, take vaccine only after 9 months of corona

Vaccination work is going on in the entire country to deal with the corona epidemic, meanwhile news is coming that the government panel has suggested that those who have had corona and they have recovered from it, they will get 9 months. No vaccination is needed, as antibodies are formed in their body and they can remain effective for the next 9 months.

According to sources, this could be decided soon by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, with the group suggesting to be vaccinated only after nine months of recovery.

According to experts, the immunity may remain up to 6 months after corona infection, so this much time is necessary, but now it is believed that this immunity will be effective for 9 months, since there is also news of vaccine deficiency during corona vaccination in the country. As a result, the pressure on vaccination will be reduced due to this rule, and easily, the needy will be vaccinated.

