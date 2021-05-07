ENTERTAINMENT

CoronaVirus: Can Skin Changes Also Be Symptoms of Corona?

Several studies have also revealed that SARS-COV-2 virus is also causing infection in people’s skin. So, if you have these changes in your skin, contact a doctor immediately –

Skin inflammation and rashes are also occurring in new symptoms. It has also been revealed in many research that there are also changes in the nails of the infected person.

If there is any change in your nails, then it can also be a symptom of corona. Experts say that if there are marks on the nails or lines and patches on the nails, then these can also be new symptoms of corona.

If you have skin rashes and itching or pain, then it can be a new symptom of corona. Many people are also swollen.

Any skin rashes can also be caused by common infections or allergies. However, new and early symptoms of corona may cause skin rashes and other changes.

