Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): weekly epidemiological update (5 April 2022) – World

global overview

Data as of 3rd April 2022

After the increase seen during the first half of March 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased for the second consecutive week, a 16% decline during the week of March 28 to April 3, 2022, compared to the previous week. Figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths also decreased sharply (-43%) compared to the previous week, when an artificial spike in deaths was observed (View WEU 85,

In the six WHO regions, more than nine million new cases and more than 26,000 new deaths were recorded. All regions reported a decreasing trend in both the number of new weekly cases and new weekly deaths (Table 1). As of 3 April 2022, there have been just over 489 million cases and over 6 million deaths globally.

These trends…