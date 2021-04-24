Coronavirus: Do not corona patients when the oxygen level is low, these mistakes related to camphor, cloves, celery, the problem will increase! – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

In India, the utmost variety of instances of corona virus have been reported in a single day, hospitals and hospitals throughout the nation are witnessing the most important scarcity of beds and oxygen cylinders, in the meantime a publish on social media is turning into more and more viral. Wherein it’s being advised to undertake a house treatment to extend the extent of oxygen within the physique.

On this publish going viral on social media, it’s written that after including a couple of drops of camphor, cloves, celery and eucalyptus ie Eucalyptus oil, make a bundle and hold smelling it all through the day, it helps to extend oxygen stage within the physique.

Surprisingly, this viral message has additionally been shared by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, allow us to inform you that there is no such thing as a report of any variety to show such house prescriptions, if we consider the identical Ayurvedic consultants. Camphor is a flammable substance of white shade, the odor could be very robust and pungent and it makes the mind hyper lively, which makes the blood circulate within the physique quicker, smelling even a small quantity of camphor will be harmful for you.

Clove comprises eugenol which improves liver efficiency and helps to alleviate digestive issues, however it could possibly additionally trigger eugenol toxicity.