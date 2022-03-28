Coronavirus in Argentina: Cases on April 2, from Chaco to March 28

coronavirus pandemic It has been going on for more than two years and affects all the districts of the country to a greater or lesser extent. by March 28 April 2, Chacko1,262 cases of infection have been registered since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, no new cases of coronavirus have been reported on April 2, as reported by health officials. And if the last seven days are to be taken into account, none of the cases of people affected by Kovid-19 were included.

Till date, . in the province ChackoA total of 167,544 infected with coronavirus and 2,681 deaths have been recorded, while there are 9,026,075 positive cases, 8,838,674 cured patients and 127,909 deaths across the country.

These figures have come from the open database of the Ministry of Health.