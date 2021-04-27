Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra created a record, given vaccine to 5 lakh people in a day – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra created a record, given vaccine to 5 lakh people in a day

Maharashtra has set an amazing document within the nation’s immunization marketing campaign on Monday. Maharashtra has vaccinated 5 lakh folks within the state in someday. This determine is as much as 6 o’clock within the night. Earlier on 3 April, Maharashtra set a nationwide document by giving 4 lakh 62 thousand 735 folks a dose of vaccine. On 26 April, Maharashtra introduced this document to five lakhs. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Well being Minister Rajesh Tope have congratulated all of the officers, medical doctors and staff concerned within the vaccination program for this.

Maharashtra has been at primary within the nation’s vaccination marketing campaign for the reason that starting. Until now 1 crore 43 lakh 42 thousand 716 residents had already been vaccinated, now if Monday’s determine is added to it, then this quantity reaches to about 1 crore 48 lakh. That’s, this determine will cross 1.5 million on Tuesday, that is for certain. This declare was made by the Principal Secretary, Well being Division whereas giving details about the information.

