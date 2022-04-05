Coronavirus news and updates for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The latest coronavirus news on Tuesday from Canada and around the world. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories, if available.

4:50 PM: Canada should prepare to rapidly deploy a fourth dose of a COVID vaccine in the coming weeks as protection against the virus continues, especially for those 80 and older, thanks to vaccination advice The responsible national body said on Tuesday.

For many who have rolled up their sleeves for the first, second and even third, the news has been met with some confusion. What happened to the only two-shot vaccination?

Click here to learn more about this story from Alex Boyd of Star.

4:27 PM: Nearly two weeks after opening for its spring seating, the Nova Scotia legislature is back due to a hybrid seating…