The Times of India | March 24, 2022, 20:31:22 IST

daily coronavirus live updates

India reported 1,938 fresh Covid cases in a 24-hour period, marginally higher than the previous day’s count of 1,778. The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday morning that 67 deaths were also recorded in the same period, taking the total number of deaths to 5,16,672. Stay tuned to TOI for the latest updates-read less