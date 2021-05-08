Coronavirus third wave: We will all come together and take this remedy, we will control the infection!

Regarding the corona epidemic, the chief scientific advisor of the central government, Vijay Raghavan, said that if precautions are taken, we can prevent the third wave of pandemic corona virus from coming. He said that if all are cautious and follow the guidelines, perhaps a third wave of corona will occur in some places or nowhere.

Raghavan said that whether or not the third wave of Corona will come depends on how we all follow the guidelines. At the individual level, at the local level, at the state level and everywhere, if you take precautions and follow the guidelines, you can prevent the third wave of corona from coming.

Raghavan said that there has been a peak at different times in different places around the world and in India and it is important to understand when and why the infection increases. He said that the infection increases when the corona virus gets a chance. If he does not get a chance, he will not be able to get infected either.



He said- People who have taken the vaccine, wear masks, take full precautions are safe. But if the virus gets new opportunities then the cases will also increase. There may also be people who were cautious at first but later became careless. In this case, cases increase.