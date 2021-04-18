Corporator Telgu Movie Casts Trailer, Wallpapers, Songs & Videos

Corporator(Telugu) is a business entertainer film directed by Sanjay Poonoori and that includes Shakalaka Shankar and Sunita Pandey within the lead roles. It was produced by Padmanabha Reddy and Dr. SV Madhuri.The music of the film consists by MLP Raja. It is going to be launch very quickly and film will love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.

Shakalaka Shankar: Shakalaka Shankar is a well-liked actor who works in Telugu film. He appeared greater than than 3 dozen motion pictures.





Sunita Pandey : Sunita pandey is indian mannequin and actress who seems predominantly in hindi tv, telugu South movies .With addition she can also be skilled dancer who take part in stage reveals.



Telugu film Corporator storyline : In accordance with the movie makers the movie’s story unfolds within the backdrop of municipal elections. It is a business entertainer with 5 songs and 4 fights.

