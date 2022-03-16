LATEST

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB review: the ideal SSD for the Sony PS5

Posted on

MP600 Pro LPX SSDs should be seen as an alternative to MP600 Pro XT from which they take up most of the technical characteristics. We thus find M.2 2280 modules operating on a PCIe 4 interface and absolutely identical components.

This LPX version differs from the XT by the heat sink used. The imposing black metallic radiator is replaced here by a much finer piece, but still with a very good finish. The small 11 mm thickness of these SSDs thus allow them to be housed in Sony’s latest console, the PS5. It is also specifically for this use case that Corsair has developed the MP600 Pro LPX, thus solving the main problem of the brand’s other MP600 SSD representatives.

Under the heatsink, we find the pair Phison PS5018-E18 and Micron 3D NAND TLC 176 layers. The controller is a high-end chip with three Cortex-R5 cores engraved in 12 nm (TSMC). This is accompanied by 2 GB of cache memory on this 2 TB version. The memory chips are also top-of-the-range, similar to those also found on the Seagate FireCuda 530, another perfectly adapted series of SSDs. for use on PS5.

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB is guaranteed for five years or 1400TB of data written, whichever comes first. The write endurance is enormous and corresponds to 767 GB of daily data for five years. We can therefore say that this endurance will never be tested by the user, except in the case of use in a server – an area for which this SSD is not necessarily intended. 500 GB, 1 TB and 4 TB versions are also offered by Corsair, with more or less endurance depending on the capacity.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

641
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
465
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
442
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
421
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
384
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top