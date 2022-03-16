Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB review: the ideal SSD for the Sony PS5

MP600 Pro LPX SSDs should be seen as an alternative to MP600 Pro XT from which they take up most of the technical characteristics. We thus find M.2 2280 modules operating on a PCIe 4 interface and absolutely identical components.

This LPX version differs from the XT by the heat sink used. The imposing black metallic radiator is replaced here by a much finer piece, but still with a very good finish. The small 11 mm thickness of these SSDs thus allow them to be housed in Sony’s latest console, the PS5. It is also specifically for this use case that Corsair has developed the MP600 Pro LPX, thus solving the main problem of the brand’s other MP600 SSD representatives.

Under the heatsink, we find the pair Phison PS5018-E18 and Micron 3D NAND TLC 176 layers. The controller is a high-end chip with three Cortex-R5 cores engraved in 12 nm (TSMC). This is accompanied by 2 GB of cache memory on this 2 TB version. The memory chips are also top-of-the-range, similar to those also found on the Seagate FireCuda 530, another perfectly adapted series of SSDs. for use on PS5.