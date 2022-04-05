Cositorto had everything ready to celebrate his birthday at Whisper, “the first psychic spa in Latin America,” in a matter of days.a all inclusive Located in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, but has to be cancelled. Interpol arrested him today in Juan Dolioa coastal area of Dominican Republicwhere he had come a week ago. leonardo cocitortowas the CEO of Generation Zoe Fugitive from justice for more than a monthBut every night he offered coaching via Zoom to his community of “leaders.” And he fell for a couple of “details” of the background he used for his last live: a column and a painting.,