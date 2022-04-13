Cost of living crisis: Iceland vegetables to 1p . reduces to

Iceland has reduced all its frozen and fresh vegetables from £1 to 1p in an effort to cut costs on struggling families.

The deal, introduced to help those who have been hit hard during the cost of life crisis, is set to run until 11pm on Thursday, April 14.

To avail the benefits, buyers need to add the vegetable of their choice to their online shopping basket and type the code ‘ICE1VEG’ to avail the discount.

This comes after supermarkets reduced their vegetables to 1p over the Christmas period.

The deal includes more than 40 vegetable products, best before dates that run until after Easter Sunday.

Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker said: “Our 1p vegetable sales were so…