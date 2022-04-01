Cost of living: UK ‘stuck’ with high energy bills, says octopus boss business News

The boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy companies told Sky News that domestic energy bill prices are likely to rise even higher this autumn as the war in Ukraine deepens the gas crisis.

Greg Jackson, founder and chief executive of Octopus, which has more than two million direct customers, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased volatility in wholesale gas prices, and that UK customers are “stuck with higher prices for the foreseeable future”. They went.

speaking as Household energy price limit rises by nearly £700 for millions of householdsMr. Jackson said the government will have to provide more support to struggling customers in the coming year.