Costa Rica vs USA – Football Match Report – March 30, 2022

Costa Rica maintained its unbeaten record at home against the United States in World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win at the Estadio Nacional in San Juan on Wednesday night.

Despite the result, the US is still third in CONCACAF’s octagonal qualification table behind first-placed Canada and second-placed Mexico, thus securing an automatic spot in Qatar at the end of the year. Costa Rica is in fourth place, meaning it will play a one-off match against New Zealand in Qatar to determine which of those two teams make it to the final.

