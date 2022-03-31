Costa Rica vs. USA result: USMNT backs into 2022 World Cup, securing qualification despite 2-0 defeat

The result was less than ideal in a vacuum, but in the wider context of 2022 World Cup qualifying, a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica did the trick.

As the U.S. visited its House of Horrors in San Jose, the knowledge that as long as the Stars & Stripes didn’t lose by six or more goals, a World Cup berth was theirs. That knowledge was a blessing and a curse.

A pair of set-piece goals by the hosts plus the heroics of world-class goalkeeper Keylor Navas saw a familiar result, as the U.S. has suffered defeat in all but one of its World Cup qualifiers on Costa Rican soil.

And yet, it was enough. The United States is back in the World Cup. It doesn’t matter how, the demons of 2018 are exorcised. Plenty of questions remain for this U.S….