Costco is ending special COVID shopping hours next week

Costco was one of the first businesses to create special shopping hours for those at greater risk from COVID-19. It’s about to change.
Travis Pittman, Chris McCrory, Associated Press
5:58 pm PDT April 11, 2022
10:00 PM PDT April 11, 2022
It’s the final week at Costco for special shopping hours for seniors, healthcare workers, and first responders. The company, which was one of the first to implement the hours in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, will phase them out the next day.
Read Full News