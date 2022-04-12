Costco Is Ending This Member Perk Soon — Eat This

More than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Costco is rolling out one of the safety regulations designed to help keep members and employees safe. According to its website, Costco is close to officially ending special shopping hours, after announcing it in mid-March. The company will return to normal business operations on Monday, April 18.

The warehouse chain began holding special shopping hours in March 2020 to help people who were at the time considered most at risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From July 2021, most clubs have held hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 10 pm.

Originally, hours were created for first responders,…