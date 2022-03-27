COTA Start Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Lineup

NASCAR takes a break from Oval racing for its first road course of the season when the Cup Series hits the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for just the second time.

Last season, NASCAR held its inaugural race at the COTA – the same facility that has hosted Formula One’s lone race in the United States since 2012 – but the first was hampered by the season. The drivers slipped and sped for most of the day, causing chaos and accidents, before the race was finally called off with 14 laps remaining.

The Series and its drivers are hoping for a better racing experience this weekend, and they are lucky with weather forecasts that are calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Here’s all the info you need to get ready for Sunday’s Ecopark Automotive Grand Prix…