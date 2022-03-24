LATEST

Could Ash Barty consider a professional golf career after retiring from tennis?

Posted on
On Day 1 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Maverick McNealy becomes the Cinderella story

Ash Barty surprised the sports world on Wednesday by announcing his retirement from professional tennis despite being the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champions.

But at only 25 years old, could the current world No. 1 ranked female tennis player’s next endeavor be professional golf?

The Australian is the “fanatic” of the game – Barty Told Australian Golf Digest in February 2021 – and she’s very good at it, impressing Tiger Woods for once.

At the 2019 Presidents Cup in Barty’s homeland, he was invited to help kick-start the event and after taking a few swings, Big Cat liked what he saw.

“He’s got a great swing, are you kidding me?” Woods said.

As COVID-19 has brought professional tennis to a halt – and almost everything else – just a…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top