Could Ash Barty consider a professional golf career after retiring from tennis?

Ash Barty surprised the sports world on Wednesday by announcing his retirement from professional tennis despite being the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champions.

But at only 25 years old, could the current world No. 1 ranked female tennis player’s next endeavor be professional golf?

The Australian is the “fanatic” of the game – Barty Told Australian Golf Digest in February 2021 – and she’s very good at it, impressing Tiger Woods for once.

At the 2019 Presidents Cup in Barty’s homeland, he was invited to help kick-start the event and after taking a few swings, Big Cat liked what he saw.

“He’s got a great swing, are you kidding me?” Woods said.

As COVID-19 has brought professional tennis to a halt – and almost everything else – just a…