Could Dybala’s comeback goal affect his future at Juventus –

What a huge difference a single strike can make!

Paulo Dybala has been repeatedly tipped to leave Juventus by the end of the season, as the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement for a contract renewal.

The Argentine’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022, and he has been unwilling to sign a new deal that would see him earn 10 million euros per season.

However, La Joya finally made his return to the pitch on Wednesday evening against Napoli, and immediately found the back of net less than 200 seconds after coming off the bench in the first half.

The goal was followed by dramatic celebration, as the striker was obviously moved, pounding his hand on his heart, before being mobbed out by almost the entire squad.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Dybala’s gesture was a clear sign of his love for the Bianconeri, as he still intends on remaining at the club, after solving the contractual knots.

Nonetheless, it must be said that this scenario is easier said than done, as the former Palermo man will probably have to lower his demands in order reach an agreement with the club’s management.

On another note, The beach bar TV (via TuttoJuve) claims that the 27-year-old is wanted by four major European clubs – La Liga duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

As one would notice, the speculations are still surrounding the player’s future at the club.

