Could Kansas Guard Ochai Agbazi Be the Portland Trail Blazers Next Year?

With March Madness coming to a close and the Portland Trail Blazers scouting the best college players in the country to potentially join next season, we spoke to Black Rock Chalk Talk site manager Nick Kansas Jayhawks Leading scorer Ochai Agabaji ahead of Monday’s national championship.

You can follow Rock Chalk Talk on Twitter @rockchalktalk

Thanks Nick for participating in our Q&A.

1. The Blazers could potentially catch the likes of the Pelicans after the CJ McCallum trade this year if it goes in their favor in the draft lottery. Aghaji is rumored to move into this range after flying over the board. Do you think he deserves a late lottery/mid-round pick?

I understand that I am biased when it comes to Kansas basketball players, but there is no doubt in my mind that…