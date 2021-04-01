ENTERTAINMENT

Could new government funding improve Amtrak? Peek at the ideal map – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Could new government funding improve Amtrak? Peek at the ideal map – Film Daily

Twitter is buzzing today with the release of Amtrak’s response to President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Significant improvements in public transport are rarely the subject of news in the United States, so people across the country are wondering how Biden’s new plan will affect those who don’t rely on the money pits we call personal vehicles to get around.

Amtrak is just one of the public transportation systems in effect in the United States, but also one of the only companies spanning the nation from coast to coast on land. If there’s improvement to Amtrak in the coming years, it will mean groundbreaking changes for ground-level mass public transportation in the United States.

Contents hide
1 American way
2 Less not none
3 Amtrak map
4 Behind the times

American way

Public transport in the U.S. is wrought with issues, and when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hit Americans when lockdown began in March 2020, public transportation was one of many industries forced to face its ongoing issues.

As Americans distanced themselves from each other over the past year in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they were forced to shorten the time they spent using public transportation in which close proximity is necessary.

Despite restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans needed to use the nation’s public transportation systems in order to survive.

Less not none

Fortune reported this week that when lockdown hit back in March 2020, San Francisco’s public train system had a massive drop in ridership. Anyone who’s ridden the BART (Bay Area Transit System) knows it’s one of the most advanced & eco-friendly train systems in the country.

As a result, the BART is ridden heavily; a reported 750,000 people were said to ride the trains prior to the COVID-19 pandemic each day. After lockdown started, daily riders dropped to 200,000 causing the system to take a massive hit.

However, the numbers never dropped to zero, a figure we imagine is reflected in other urban zones across the U.S. where city-slickers heavily rely on public transportation systems. The point of this is simple: Americans need public transportation. So why is the U.S. rail system so shotty?

What makes us say the U.S.’s public transportation systems are less-than-ideal? Simply take a look at the latest news regarding Amtrak’s response to Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Amtrak map

Amtrak has released a proposed map of the U.S.’s commuter railways showing improvements made to the current system in place, which leaves vast expanses of the U.S. as complete deserts for rail travel. The new map shows added rails filling in some of the gaps which currently leave whole states lacking any rail transportation for citizens.

The Amtrak map was posted in a popular tweet by Urban Institute’s Yonah Freemark yesterday, and while the Amtrak map seems promising with a proposed over thirty new routes added, more than twenty advancements added to current routes, and better service to major cities like Houston & Atlanta, not everyone is convinced. The responses to the tweet say it all.

Behind the times

Many users on Twitter are critical of the new Amtrak map, pointing out other countries like Japan have had long-standing massive advancements in rail transport in their countries with bullet train systems.

Other users respond pointing out how expensive Amtrak is, saying the company loses money on each ride it dons out. All the responses point to the same truth: even with the improvements laid out in the new Amtrak map, the U.S. will remain far behind other leading countries of the world in commuter rail travel.

It’s hard to say what will become of Amtrak and how Biden’s new infrastructure plan will work to improve the railways of the United States. However, to the millions of Americans who rely on public transportation, any improvement is better than nothing to help push the U.S. toward a future where public transportation runs like a well-oiled machine.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top