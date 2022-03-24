LATEST

Could Packers Replace Davante Adams with DeVante Parker?

Green Bay, Wis – Goodbye, Davante.

Hello, Devante?

With Thursday trading for Tyrek Hill, the Miami Dolphins have an abundance of talent at receiver. Joined by Jaylen Waddle, a three-time All-Pro, whose 104 receptions last season was the most by a rookie in NFL history, Cedric Wilson, who was joined by the team from Dallas, started free agency for $ 22 million on a three-year deal. , and former first-round pick DeVante Parker.

Along with Hill, Waddle, Wilson, and franchise-tag tight end Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins have their four passing-game weapons. The Dolphins, who dropped the first, second and fourth round picks in 2022 and the fourth and sixth round picks to acquire Hill in 2023, will likely be interested in the recreational trade call for Parker. The Green Bay Packers, who traded…

