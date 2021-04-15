Could Taylor Swift’s next re-release be ‘1989’? Explore the fan theories – Film TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Could Taylor Swift's next re-release be '1989'? Explore the fan theories

Swifties are actually simply getting every little thing they might ever dream of from queen Taylor these previous years. . . If you happen to haven’t been dwelling underneath a rock, then we’re positive you’ve already heard all of the hype and pleasure over Fearless (Taylor’s Model), Miss Swift’s re-release of her 2008 Fearless album, which incorporates six model new by no means earlier than heard songs she wrote from 2008 as effectively.

Whereas Fearless (Taylor’s Model) solely got here out over every week in the past, followers are already speculating that Taylor Swift is able to transfer on to the following re-release album, and so they strongly imagine the following launch in line isn’t any apart from her synth-pop hit album 1989. So simply why do Swifties appear so positive than 1989 is subsequent on the lineup even when the star herself hasn’t made any bulletins but? Discover out the deets right here.

Easter eggs

If you happen to’re a longtime Swiftie, then you definately positively know simply how intelligent (generally, perhaps even just a little too wild) her followers will be relating to making an attempt to determine what their favourite pop star is as much as. Nevertheless, Taylor Swift herself truly likes to play these video games along with her followers, and he or she makes a degree to go away out many easter eggs behind by posts, interviews, and extra to see if her followers can remedy her little riddles.

For instance, previous to the discharge of Fearless (Taylor’s Model), the star launched a string of posts that hinted at its launch earlier than making the large announcement. It’s all a part of the enjoyable for Swifties to return collectively as a fanbase and remedy her little mysteries collectively. What’s even crazier is that some are literally fairly powerful, however her followers exit of the way in which to uncover the truths. The FBI must be taking notes from a few of them!

So why are followers so adamant the following re-release Taylor Swift can be shocking her followers with would be the 1989 album? Effectively, that is all due to a really uncommon interview the pop star did with speak present host Stephen Colbert. Let’s check out how the interview went down, and why followers are so positive they’ve discovered loads of clues that concluded 1989 is the star’s subsequent venture launch.

“Hey Stephen”

The interview between Taylor Swift and Stephen Colbert was all based mostly on celebrating the discharge of Fearless (Taylor’s Model), so what does any of it need to do with 1989? Effectively, sit tight, as a result of when followers regarded for some easter eggs, they regarded onerous.

Throughout the seven minutes of the interview, the 2 commute in an ongoing skit as they “argue” about whether or not or not Taylor’s tune on the Fearless album “Hey Stephen” was written for Stephen Colbert or not. Throughout the interview, the star occurs to drop just a few names of her previous pop songs, some numbers, and even holds up a collage of Stephen Colbert.

To finish it off, she receives a telephone name by who she claims to be Stephen King, the person who she joked actually did encourage the tune. So how did these all circle again to Taylor Swift dropping 1989? Effectively, take a look at all of the theories followers drew up simply from that video alone.

One consumer introduced up the truth that Taylor Swift accepted her Grammy award for 1989 by a telephone name with Jack Antonoff, which may probably allude to why she ended the interview pretending to select up a telephone name from Stephen King.

Different followers studied the heck out of the collage she showcased of Stephen Colbert, and drew tons of conclusions that traced again to the 1989 album.

One other Swiftie helped others out by simply itemizing all the attainable easter eggs that Taylor Swift gave us in that interview.

Loads of followers additionally took their calculators out to do some math, hoping it will result in some solutions.

To this point, followers are concluding that one thing can be taking place with Taylor Swift on Could thirteenth or Could 14th, and that it may both be the whole thing of the 1989 album or a single from the album. We’re crossing our fingers and hoping they’re proper.

