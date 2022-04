Cleveland Guardian and third baseman Jose Ramirez, who scored 36 home runs and 103 RBIs, was last , [+] The season has reached an agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract extension. It was a crucial extension for the Guardian, who needed Ramirez’s big bat in a lineup that struggled to score runs last year, and earlier this year. (AP photo) The Associated Press

Last year, in addition to receiving two no-hits in a span of 16 days, the Cleveland Indians got a run or no run in 22 matches.

During the off-season, Cleveland chose to pounce aggressively, adding through a trade or free agency, a hitter, or two, who could help the team’s anemic offense.

On Opening Day in Kansas City on Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians…