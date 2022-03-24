Could the wide receiver carousel end with the Eagles getting DeVante Parker?

Much has been made of the so-called quarterback carousel spinning around the NFL this season. However, wide receivers can be classified in the same manner. The latest example occurred Wednesday when the Kansas City Chiefs sent wide receiver Tyrek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks, including a first-round pick.

Although not involved in business EaglesThere is a chance they could benefit from the deal and eventually get a wide receiver, hoping to improve on a passing attack that finished 25th in the league last season (200.2 yards a game).

Dolphins have a plethora of wide receivers. It is highly unlikely that the Dolphins will part ways with Jaylen Waddell, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, which he acquired through a trade…