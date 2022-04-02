Council Tax Exemption in the West Midlands – How You Can Get Yours

Families in the West Midlands await the £150 council tax exemption which will be paid from today.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced grants in February to combat rising energy bills. All properties in council tax bands A to D are entitled to a £150 payment – but only those paying council tax by direct debit will automatically receive it.

But analysis by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) shows that more than 444,000 households in the West Midlands currently pay council tax manually, meaning they have to apply to receive the exemption. These residents either pay their bills every month by visiting their council’s website, make their payments by phone, or visit their town hall to pay in person.

