Council Tax Rebate Update – Why is a £150 payment missing from bank accounts?

Millions of families await the £150 council tax exemption that will be paid from today.

80% of households will be given cash to help families with rising cost of living.

1 Council tax exemption will be available from today, but may have to wait for money

The government announced grants in February to combat rising energy bills.

Millions of households are facing a £693 increase in annual gas and electricity costs starting today.

Families living in properties in council tax bands A to D are eligible for a £150 exemption.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils across the country, said payments would be made starting today.

You can find out which band you are using government search tool – You just need to enter your postcode.