Council worker fined £500 for giving sex offender address to pedo hunter

Chloe Carr was told she was ‘very lucky’ to escape prison for her actions (Picture: Maine Media)

A council worker has been sacked and fined £500 after luring a 30-strong mob of violent self-styled ‘pedophile hunters’ to the address of a sex offender.

The offender, who was convicted and completed his prison sentence, was moved to emergency housing in Hull in July 2020 after his details were published on social media, Hull Crown Court was told.

After Chloe Carr, 23, a Hull City Council customer service assistant, shared her new address with a Facebook group dedicated to tracking pedophiles, a mob tried to break into the property and threatened to kill and burn her .

Due to the incident, the offender had to be kept in the house again, which increased the risk of committing the crime.