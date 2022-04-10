Council worker leaks sex offender address to online pedo hunter group

A pregnant council worker leaked the address of a sex offender to an online pedophile hunter group.

As a result of 23-year-old Chloe Carr disclosing this sensitive information, a 30-strong mob came outside the perpetrator’s home and threatened to kill her and burn down the house.

Carr, a customer service assistant in Cottingham, Yorkshire, told the Pedophile Hunter group that the sex offender “deserved everything she deserves” and was “bloody terrifying” and “disgusting”, but asked them not to reveal that she Information about him was passed on confidential.

The sex offender had to be moved to a new address and Carr’s actions helped “whip the frenzy” and were “not a public service at all” as they “stabilized” the perpetrators and made them “unexpected”, making Hull Crown took the risk. ,