Council worker leaks sex offender address to pedophile hunter group

A pregnant council worker leaked the address of a sex offender to an anti-pedophile group, causing a mob of 30 to reach her home and threaten to burn her. Grimsby Live Report that Chloe Carr, who was working for Hull City Council, told Pedophile Hunters that the man “deserves whatever he gets” and was “bloody terrible” and “disgusting”, but not telling them From where did they get the confidential information about him. ,

Hull Crown Court was told that the sex offender had been moved to a new address in the wake of the incident. The court heard that Carr’s unprofessional actions helped “raise the frenzy” and were “not a public service at all” because they “destabilized” convicted criminals and risked making them “unpredictable”.

