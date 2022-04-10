Council worker leaks sex offender address to pedophile poachers who sent mob to his home

A Hull City Council worker sent the address of a sex offender to an anti-pedophile group, which sent a mob of 30 people to the property, threatening to kill him and burn down his house.

Hull Crown Court Hurd said customer service assistant Chloe Carr sent pedophile hunters highly sensitive information telling them the sex offender “deserved everything he had” and was “disgusting”.

The 23-year-old asked the poachers not to reveal that he had given confidential information.

The sex offender was moved to a new address, as the court heard that Carr’s actions helped ‘raise the frenzy’ and were ‘not a public service at all’ because they ‘destabilized’ convicted criminals and left them ‘unexpected’ ‘ took the risk of making.