Council worker leaks sex offender’s address before pedo hunter mob descended on home

A council worker leaked the highly sensitive address of a sex offender to an anti-pedophile group who confronted her at her home.

An angry mob of 30 people gathered outside the sex offender’s new home, threatening to kill him and burn down the house.

Customer service assistant Chloe Carr told Pedophile Hunters that the sex offender “deserved everything she deserves” and was “bloody terrifying” and “disgusting.”

But he asked them not to reveal that he had given explosive confidential information about her, Hull Live Report.

The sex offender had to be quickly moved to a new address and Carr’s unprofessional actions helped to “whip the frenzy” and were “not a public service at all” as they “destabilized” convicted criminals and made them ” Unexpected”. Crown…