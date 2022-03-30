Countdown begins for motorists to test very delayed transmission alley

Transmission Alley is officially opened today, although the public will not be able to drive on it until tomorrow.

This is the sixth attempt to open the 27km motorway between Wellington and Kapiti, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held this morning.

A fortnight ago, Waka Kotahi told contractor Wellington Gateway Partnership that the motorway should be open by the end of the month.

The $1.25 billion project has been delayed and was originally scheduled to open in April 2020.

The month-end opening was described as “unbelievable” by Porirua Mayor Anita Baker; when it was announced, her Wellington City and Kapiti counterparts expressed their appreciation for the social, economic and development that Transmission Alley could provide. Happy about the benefits.

There is no fixed opening time of the road…